Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DR opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.76. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$4.11 and a 52-week high of C$10.17. The firm has a market cap of C$290.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

