Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 25.5% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. Mdex has a market capitalization of $876.16 million and approximately $31.07 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00171461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00110425 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.29 or 0.06710409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,783.22 or 0.99615120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.90 or 0.00752057 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,054,901 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

