McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,204 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

