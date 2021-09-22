McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FM traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,381. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.