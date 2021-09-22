McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $17.26 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up 2.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337,393 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 11,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,854. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.