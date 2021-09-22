McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,798 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 1.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hercules Capital worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

