McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,925 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after buying an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after buying an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,833,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 271,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,390. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

