Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up to $70.19

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.19, but opened at $71.75. Materion shares last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

