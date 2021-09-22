MASQ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74,976.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $74,976.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.06710522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,228.88 or 1.00088119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.80 or 0.00750869 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.