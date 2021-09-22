Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $58.63 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Marlin has a total market cap of $58.63 million and $31.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00066984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00166972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00107758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.66 or 0.06845110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.80 or 1.00174540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

