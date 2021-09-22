MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 176.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,687 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $35,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after buying an additional 96,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 70.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,183,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.79 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.