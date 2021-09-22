Mark W. Webb Acquires 1,750 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,713.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in J.Jill by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.