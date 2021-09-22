MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of MarineMax worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarineMax by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

MarineMax stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

