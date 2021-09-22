Maple Price Reaches $12.59 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Maple has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $768,536.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $12.59 or 0.00030005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00125470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045021 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

