MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $77.95 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045016 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.