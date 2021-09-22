Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

