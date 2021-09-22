Mango Markets (MNGO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.22 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $261.86 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00067626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00167470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00109311 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.13 or 0.06887537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.47 or 1.00073489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002541 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

