Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

