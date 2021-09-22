Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,110 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $127,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 30.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,460,000 after buying an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $189.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day moving average is $221.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

