Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.65% of Nasdaq worth $191,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.81.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

