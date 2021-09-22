Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $174.74 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,792.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,407.70 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,784.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,494.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

