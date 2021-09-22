Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 16,681 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $140,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $445.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.93 and its 200 day moving average is $399.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

