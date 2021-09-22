M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $716.63

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.63 ($9.36) and traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.56). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 34,914 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £441.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 723.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 716.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

