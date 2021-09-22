LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €726.00 Price Target at Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €726.00 ($854.12) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €721.58 ($848.92).

MC opened at €636.00 ($748.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €659.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €633.60. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

