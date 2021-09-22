LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,171 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.