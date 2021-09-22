LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,401,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

