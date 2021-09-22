LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 87.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.71. 22,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,430. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

