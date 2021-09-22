Loren Alhadeff Sells 6,387 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $271.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

