Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 6,160 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,170,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NOV stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

