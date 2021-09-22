Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Curis worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

CRIS stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

