Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 993,909 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 993,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $15,827,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

