Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $27.73 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,407 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $23,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 161.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

AGYS opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.