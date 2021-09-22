Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 3,902 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $23,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $426.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.10.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.