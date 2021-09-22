Longbow Research Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Neutral

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

TXN opened at $192.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.70 and its 200-day moving average is $187.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

