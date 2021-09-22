LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Trading Down 4.7%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.43. 49,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 144,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

