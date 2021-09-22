Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $98,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.89. 31,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

