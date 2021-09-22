LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 19% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3,643.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.65 or 0.00647409 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001171 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.51 or 0.01150457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,216,504 coins and its circulating supply is 51,003,727 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

