Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $51.05. 5,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

