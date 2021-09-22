Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $195.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 127,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 841,701 shares.The stock last traded at $121.22 and had previously closed at $124.37.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.

The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

