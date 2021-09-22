LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,575,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

