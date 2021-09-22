LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ LFST opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $29.81.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,575,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
