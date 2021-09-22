Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LICY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

