L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNFA stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,452. L&F Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

