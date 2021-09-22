Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 470,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 855,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.94.

Lexington Gold Company Profile (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.