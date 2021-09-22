Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 30,000 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.09% of PolarityTE worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PolarityTE by 91.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $120,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PolarityTE stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

