Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.07% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLIM. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLIM opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

