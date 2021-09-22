Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.09. Lear has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

