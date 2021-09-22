LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

