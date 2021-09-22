Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Shares of LAKE opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 245.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

