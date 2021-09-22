Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stake Increased by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 313,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 827.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,973. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

