Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,776 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.38% of Sysco worth $149,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. 90,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.